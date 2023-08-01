Short Interest in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Decreases By 8.6%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

In related news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 35,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $138,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,289,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 35,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $138,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,289,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 32,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $127,163.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,373,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,842.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,410 shares of company stock worth $1,274,018 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLDE traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $4.29. 914,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,530. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. Blade Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.86.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

