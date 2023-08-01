Short Interest in Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Drops By 11.1%

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Galenica Stock Performance

Galenica stock remained flat at C$75.25 during trading hours on Monday. Galenica has a 1-year low of C$75.25 and a 1-year high of C$75.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$75.25.

Get Galenica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Galenica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Galenica Company Profile

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates pharmacies and partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands. This segment also offers medication for treatment of patients at home; launches and distributes a portfolio of consumer health, pharmaceutical, and parapharmaceutical products; and marketing and sale services to partners in the healthcare market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galenica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galenica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.