Short Interest in HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Drops By 22.2%

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
HeartBeam Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BEATW remained flat at $0.49 during trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346. HeartBeam has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57.
