Short Interest in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Declines By 11.5%

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,900 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the June 30th total of 910,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Hookipa Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,763,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 111,890 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 6.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 682,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 38,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Hookipa Pharma Trading Up 3.0 %

Hookipa Pharma stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 211,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.70. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 416.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

