Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Declines By 9.9%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Jiuzi Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JZXN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,956. Jiuzi has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) by 297.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Jiuzi worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

