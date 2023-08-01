Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Declines By 8.5%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE JHS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. 18,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $12.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

