Short Interest in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Decreases By 9.8%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the June 30th total of 56,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kintara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,938. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.84). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Kintara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 667,284 shares in the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

