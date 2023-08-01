Short Interest in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Drops By 10.9%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the June 30th total of 10,040,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 196.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 531.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 182,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $15.40. 762,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -128.33, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.61. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $418.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.08 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNUT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HSBC increased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. CL King increased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Further Reading

