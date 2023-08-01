SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $139.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.57 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 65.36%. On average, analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBOW traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 174,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $785.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $49.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBOW. TheStreet cut SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $193,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 175.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.