Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

