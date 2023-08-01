Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) were up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 14,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 42,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Snap One alerts:

Snap One Stock Up 7.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $794.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at Snap One

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $252.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.36 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John H. Heyman sold 6,664 shares of Snap One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $66,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,679,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap One news, CEO John H. Heyman sold 6,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $66,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,679,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Heyman sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $55,454.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,792,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,548.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,239 shares of company stock valued at $134,624 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPO. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Snap One by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Snap One by 2,779.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap One by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap One by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Snap One in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.