Somu Subramaniam Sells 10,803 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) Director Somu Subramaniam sold 10,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $406,084.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,545,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,223,540.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Somu Subramaniam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Somu Subramaniam sold 611 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $22,930.83.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Somu Subramaniam sold 3,275 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $123,205.50.

On Friday, July 7th, Somu Subramaniam sold 100,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $3,523,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Somu Subramaniam sold 50,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,754,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Somu Subramaniam sold 4,128 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $144,480.00.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTYX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,520. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of -0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VTYX shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909,854 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,135,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,232 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,412,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,184,000.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

