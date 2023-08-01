Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.10-$5.40 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SON stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.64. 4,315,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,405. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.67.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,512,000 after buying an additional 54,846 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 250,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,213,210,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,229,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,026,000 after buying an additional 522,955 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Further Reading

