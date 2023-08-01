Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $38.00 price target on the airline’s stock, down from their prior price target of $52.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

NYSE:LUV traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,501,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

