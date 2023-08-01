Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.25. 968,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,900. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

