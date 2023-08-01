SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 2.5% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 66,752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.58. 6,340,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,711. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $40.87.

