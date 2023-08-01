SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $152.81 and last traded at $152.82. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.61.
SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.82.
SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust Company Profile
World Gold Trust operates as a trust. It consists of series of fund which include SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust, which is designed to provide investors with the economic effect of holding gold in terms of the reference currencies. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
