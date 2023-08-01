SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 203,039 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 133,188 shares.The stock last traded at $79.91 and had previously closed at $81.61.

SPDR S&P China ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P China ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXC. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,147,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 471,506 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $14,685,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after acquiring an additional 185,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 39,382 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

