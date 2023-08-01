Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,953 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,077,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93,707 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,865,000 after purchasing an additional 286,582 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,731,000 after acquiring an additional 140,075 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

