Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.
SAVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Spirit Airlines Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $18.31 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 75.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.
