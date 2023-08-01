StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGNGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Evogene from $1.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Evogene Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.26. Evogene has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,184.90% and a negative return on equity of 67.04%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Evogene by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Evogene by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Further Reading

