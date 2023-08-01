StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Evogene from $1.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Evogene Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.26. Evogene has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

Evogene ( NASDAQ:EVGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,184.90% and a negative return on equity of 67.04%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Evogene by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Evogene by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

