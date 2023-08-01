StockNews.com Downgrades Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) to Buy

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Primo Water Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,610. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.
About Primo Water
