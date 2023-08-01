StockNews.com Downgrades Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) to Buy

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,610. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

