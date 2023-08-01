StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $28.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $4.17 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

