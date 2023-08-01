StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WHG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.70. 18,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,848. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $106.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

About Westwood Holdings Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

