StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
Westwood Holdings Group Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:WHG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.70. 18,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,848. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $106.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.18.
About Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
