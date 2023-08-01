StockNews.com Lowers comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Hold

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

comScore Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of SCOR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 268,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.12. comScore has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $91.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.49 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 17.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that comScore will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at comScore

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director William Paul Livek purchased 124,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $109,435.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,447,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,904.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in comScore in the second quarter worth $99,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in comScore in the first quarter worth $101,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in comScore by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,367,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 162,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in comScore by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,693,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 564,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

