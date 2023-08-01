StockNews.com Lowers Comstock (NYSE:LODE) to Sell

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Comstock Stock Performance

LODE traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.58. 554,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. Comstock has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.93.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 51.07% and a negative net margin of 29,186.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Comstock

Comstock Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LODE. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock by 71.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comstock during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Comstock by 609.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 275,060 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Comstock by 28.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comstock by 38.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

