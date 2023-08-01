StockNews.com Lowers Comstock (NYSE:LODE) to Sell

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Comstock Stock Performance
LODE traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.58. 554,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. Comstock has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.93.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 51.07% and a negative net margin of 29,186.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Comstock
Comstock Company Profile
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.