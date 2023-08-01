StockNews.com Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.05.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,432,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,181,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,991,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,790,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $17,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

