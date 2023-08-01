StockNews.com Upgrades Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) to “Strong-Buy”

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Shares of PDS stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $66.42. 73,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,122. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 554,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,048,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 28.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 57.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 28.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

