StockNews.com Upgrades Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) to “Strong-Buy”

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.
Precision Drilling Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of PDS stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $66.42. 73,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,122. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
