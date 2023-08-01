Substratum (SUB) Trading 40.9% Lower This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 40.9% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.40 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00020584 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00017455 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00014221 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,198.44 or 1.00053291 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036457 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

