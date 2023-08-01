Suku Price Hits $0.0458 (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Suku has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Suku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Suku has a total market cap of $8.17 million and $451,923.38 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Suku Token Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars.

