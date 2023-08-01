Summit Global Investments Sells 15,333 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,333 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Chevron were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.19. 5,216,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,076,436. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.39.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.05.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.