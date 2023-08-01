Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 859,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,564. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

