Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 1,650 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after buying an additional 3,231,343 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 583.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,382 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $199,687,000. Finally, Hao Advisors Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $176,180,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.99. 7,928,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,943,373. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

