Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 1,974 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 55.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $39,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.94. 216,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.