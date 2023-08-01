Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 424 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 620.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $3,701,289.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,983,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,118,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $3,701,289.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,983,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,118,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,063 shares of company stock worth $8,740,679. 18.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FirstCash stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $94.86. The company had a trading volume of 34,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,633. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.14 and a 1 year high of $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.79.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $750.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.44 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

