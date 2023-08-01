Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TriMas by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 171.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRS. BWS Financial initiated coverage on TriMas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriMas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at TriMas

TriMas Stock Performance

In other TriMas news, CAO Paul Swart sold 5,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $150,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $733,190.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $112,280.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

TRS stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,239. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $233.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

TriMas Profile

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

See Also

