Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $386,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 5,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981,141 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,652,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,332,000 after buying an additional 1,224,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Shopify by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,085,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,277,000 after buying an additional 917,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.82.

Shopify Trading Down 2.0 %

SHOP stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,300,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,628,600. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.