Superior Plus (SPB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Superior Plus to post earnings of C($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.71 billion. Superior Plus had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%.

Superior Plus Price Performance

Shares of SPB traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 498,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,095. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.84. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.10 and a 12 month high of C$11.62.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -112.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on SPB. CIBC lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.28.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

