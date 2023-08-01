Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.56 and last traded at $32.56. Approximately 357,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,248,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $169.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $171.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dick Allen acquired 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dick Allen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at $359,681.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 586,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,347,000 after buying an additional 100,530 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 879,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,543,000 after buying an additional 214,923 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Articles

