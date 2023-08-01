Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.59. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

