Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.22.
Several brokerages have commented on TDOC. Stephens began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,267.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $189,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,267.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,639 shares of company stock valued at $588,119 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.
TDOC opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.
