Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.22.

Several brokerages have commented on TDOC. Stephens began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,267.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $189,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,267.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,639 shares of company stock valued at $588,119 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Up 5.3 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.