Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,462 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,813,000 after purchasing an additional 43,946 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,134. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.36%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

