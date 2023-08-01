Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 27,830 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,830 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 1.1% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 32,511 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 255,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $509,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMBS stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.09. 244,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,310. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

