Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,715 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,660.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.89. 1,094,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.34 and a 200 day moving average of $170.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.25 and a twelve month high of $206.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

