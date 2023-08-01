Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $42.22 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 396.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681,134 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 13.7% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.71% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $42,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 688,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

