Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,266 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 575.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $180.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,217,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,809. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.76 and a 200 day moving average of $180.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

