Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,743 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,241,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,451. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average is $89.81. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.22.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

