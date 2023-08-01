Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 435 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,094. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

