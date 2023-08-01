Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.5% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $458.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,738,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $439.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.56.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

