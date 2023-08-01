Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TER. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teradyne from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.41.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER stock opened at $112.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.53.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock worth $578,121 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 183,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,472,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $926,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

